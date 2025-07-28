(Austin, TX) Another busy weekend for the checkwriters at the Texas Lottery offices in Austin. Those men and women who man the printer have been busily creating prize checks for Texas Lottery Players in Humble, Cleveland, Elgin, Amarillo, Austin, Nolanville, Fort Worth, and Hooks over the past couple of weeks.

Now, after Saturday's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing, it looks as if the checkwriting department of the Texas Lottery prize payout team will once again be loading the machine with ink to print not one but two big checks, complete with lots of zeroes.

Saturday's Powerball featured an estimated top prize of $348.5 million for the annuitized jackpot. If a player matched the numbers needed and wanted to take the cash payout, they would be getting $157.1 million. Of course, both of those amounts are before the taxman reaches his hand into the mix to claim his share.

If you missed the drawing on Saturday, here is how it unfolded.

Based on information from our sources at Powerball, there were no tickets sold across the game's footprint that matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize. There were no Match 5 Million winners sold for Saturday's drawing either.

Did Anyone Win The Powerball Jackpot on Saturday?

That meant the top prize from Saturday's Powerball drawing came from a ticket that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Seventeen tickets sold across the Powerball footprint had that number match scenario. Three other tickets also had that same number match scenario, but those ticket purchasers opted for the Power Play function of the game.

The good news coming out of the Texas Lottery this morning is that Texas had one of each of those tickets. There was a ticket that matched four of five with the Powerball and another that matched four of five with Powerball and Power Play. One of those tickets is worth $50,000, the other is worth $150,000. Can you see the difference the extra dollar makes?

If you would like to check your numbers and see if you hold one of the 40,656 winning tickets that were sold in Texas for Saturday night's Powerball, here is what we saw roll out of the hopper on July 26, 2025.

What Were The Winning Powerball Numbers On Saturday Night?

08 31 57 65 67 Powerball 23 Power Play x3

Since there was no jackpot winner on Saturday, tonight's Powerball jackpot will be $364 million, estimated, for the annuitized jackpot and $164.1 million for the lump sum payout. However, Powerball may not be your best bet on the board tonight.

If I had an extra buck or two, I might invest in a Texas Two-Step ticket. That game has a top prize of $450,000, and lately, Texas Two-Step has been very "hot". So I would not be surprised if we don't see a winner in tonight's drawing or at least the next drawing down the road.

How Much is the Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday Night?

Mega Millions, the other multi-state lottery game offered in Texas with the Texas Lottery, will draw on Tuesday night. The top prize in that game is currently estimated to be $130 million for the annuity and $57.5 million for the cash option.

Please remember that lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counseling is offered at no cost to you or your family.