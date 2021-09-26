Get our free mobile app

Before the State of Louisiana limited the savings the film industry enjoyed here, Shreveport was a magnet for big-budget films. But we have seen some recent changes that have allowed productions to reconsider Louisiana, and might even have some big budget productions return.

But back in the day, there were productions happening all over Shreveport, and the greater Shreveport area. Seeing your favorite actor or actress enjoying a dinner in Shreveport, or getting a cup of coffee wasn't an uncommon sight in town. With so many production companies running filming in town back then, it didn't just bring a financial boost to our area, it brought a huge morale boost to the area too.

When you look at the Box Office success of the movies that have been filmed in Shreveport, I think studios are still going to push to have filming here. The percentage of films that have raked in cash after executing their craft with the assistance of Shreveport is staggering. Of the Top 43 Box Office movies who filmed in Shreveport, 22 of them have crossed the $20 million mark, and 3 have topped $100 million.

Let's take a look at the biggest, including all of the films that generated at least $1 million at the box office.

The 43 Highest Grossing Movies Filmed In Shreveport Our location information comes from IMDB. All of these movies are listed by IMDB to be filmed in Shreveport , even if it was just some scenes, reshoots, or the whole movie. We also got our Box Office Gross info from IMDB as well.

Some Of The Ugliest Eyesores In Shreveport These buildings and structures create eyesores all over the city of Shreveport.