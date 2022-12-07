Are you ready to come on down and play Plinko?

If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023.

The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact.

The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.

According to Raising Cane’s River Center, “Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations, and, of course, a brand-new car.”

So be sure to mark your calendars for April 20, 2023, but before you do that, mark your calendars for this Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10 am because that is when tickets will go on sale for this iconic game show.

Raising Cane’s River Center is located at 275 S River Rd.

If you want to take a walk down memory lane here is a video of a UL student who won a trip to Bali on the Price is Right. See if Brendan Carr can make it up on the stage and win an amazing trip, you never know what may be in the cards for you.