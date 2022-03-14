We knew it was coming.

Owners of a Texas gas station near Houston gave chase after they recognized a van in their parking lot that was allegedly stealing fuel.

KHOU 11 reports that this green van visited the gas station on a few different occasions and those in it were stealing fuel from the tanks.

The owner says that the van seen in the video below has a trap door that allows the thieves to drop a hose into the tanks that house the fuel.

Thieves reportedly have taken 1,000 gallons of fuel from the station, costing the family-owned business $5,000.

YouTube KHOU 11 YouTube KHOU 11 loading...

The Houston Police Department is aware of the vehicle and they are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle.

As gas prices continue to rise to record levels more and more gas stations are on high alert. Sadly, they have to be as some are going to extreme measures to get fuel.

In this case, the van would park over the caps to the gas tanks and sit there for 15 to 20 minutes while pumping gas from the tanks.

And yes, they were brave enough to do this during the daylight hours while others pumped fuel right next to them.

Here's the video of the gas station owner giving chase after recognizing the van in his parking lot.

Things We Need To Improve Upon While Driving