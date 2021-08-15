Tragedy in Arnaudville After Man Shot to Death

An Arnaudville man was shot to death early this morning according to officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

When deputies got to the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive, they found 19-year-old Javion Livings dead because of a gunshot wound.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux is asking that anyone who knows anything call St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or you can use the P3 app on any mobile device. You can also call the St. Martin Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.