Truck Attempts to Rip Out ATM in Opelousas [CAUTION: LANGUAGE]

AEROxDINGO via Twitter

A video that shows a truck attempting to rip out an ATM in Opelousas is circulating on social media.

The video, posted on Twitter yesterday at 6:50 pm by AEROxDINGO, shows a Ford truck using a chain to try to rip an ATM off of its mount.

I am not certain when the video was recorded, because it is obvious that it's nighttime in the video, but yesterday at 6:50 pm (when the video was posted), the day still had plenty of light.

There have been a few reports of ATM thefts in Acadiana over the past few weeks, with a similar MO: a truck (usually stolen) used to rip out an ATM by a few suspects (it has been 3 suspects in more than one of these incidents), and a getaway made in a stolen vehicle.

Again, we don't know when this crime was committed, or whether it has been solved. If you know anything about this incident, contact Opelousas authorities.

