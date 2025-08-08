HOUSTON, TX (KPEL) — The owner of a Trump-themed burger restaurant in Houston, Texas, was detained by ICE.

According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 28-year-old Roland Beainy, who's originally from Lebanon, came to the United States in 2019. Beainy entered the U.S. on a temporary Visa and stayed past its expiration date.

Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States.

Beainy was certainly the talk of the town when he first opened 'Trump Burger' in Houston, located at 3410 Chimney Rock Rd.

This is one of four locations, with others in Kemah, Bellville, and Flatonia.

Now, he faces deportation after failing to return to Lebanon in 2024.

Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by Feb. 12, 2024, as required under the terms of his admission.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that more than 850,000 visa overstays occurred in 2022 alone.

The Trump Burger owner, Roland Beainy, is now out on bond and is set to go before a judge to determine if he is eligible for and deportation assistance.

