The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that two men have been arrested in connected with a woman's death Saturday morning.

Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says deputies were called out to the 700 block of Bonin Road Saturday morning after a report of a woman was lying in the roadway. The female was unresponsive.

Detectives developed two suspects in conneciton with the case, and they have arrested 34-year-old Marshall Leday and 36-year-old Phillip Joseph.

Joseph was booked on a charge of 2nd-Degree Murder. Leday was booked on a charged with Accessory After the Fact to 2nd-Degree Murder.

Detectives found the woman at around 7:15 Saturday morning.