UPDATE: Suspect in Downtown Lafayette Shooting Identified

UPDATE: Monday, May 2, 11:37 a.m.

Lafayette police have identified the suspect accused of shooting outside a downtown Lafayette nightclub, wounding 11 people.

According to Lafayette Police Sergeant Robin Green, Carl Demark Thompson, 40, New Iberia, is facing 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons. Thompson remains in the hospital with critical injuries in connection with that shooting.

Lafayette police say Thompson was wounded after a responding officer fired a shot while "engaged" with him. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The 11 victims in the case all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sunday, May 1

Twelve people including the suspected gunman are in the hospital after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Downtown Lafayette where an eyewitness says he heard "around 20 shots."

That shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday outside a bar near the intersection of Jefferson and East Congress Streets.

A downtown resident who witnessed the shooting from his home said he heard around 20 shots. He said he immediately ducked for cover after hearing the shots. The witness said after he got up, he saw people near the shooting scene running and ducking for cover themselves.

"Huge men were scared and hiding behind trees," the witness said.

The witness said he later saw police officers converge on the scene.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Robin Green confirmed that an officer shot at the suspect after responding to the scene.

“Once on scene officers engaged the suspect who was shooting at other individuals who have not been identified at this time,” Sgt. Green said in a press release.

The suspect was wounded and is listed as critical in an area hospital. No word on if the officer’s bullet was the one that hit the suspect.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved portion of this case.

The 11 other people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the initial shooting. Call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS if you have information.

