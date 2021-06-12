Man in Critical Condition After Vehicles Exchange Gunfire at University-St. John Intersection

A man is in a local Lafayette hospital after being critically wounded in a shooting incident Friday afternoon near the intersection University and St. John intersection.

According to Sgt. Wayne Griffin, Lafayette police officers responded to reports of suspects from two vehicles "shooting exchanging gunfire." Upon their arrival, officers found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers administered first-aid before the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

After investigating, officers determined that three vehicles entered the intersection at W. University Ave & St. John St. before the gunfire erupted.

Two suspect vehicles described as a silver Toyota Camry and dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck were following the victim's silver Dodge Charger. A passenger in the silver Toyota Camry began shooting into the driver's side of the Dodge Charger. The Chevrolet Silverado is also seen in the frame and is believed to be involved in the incident.

After the shots were fired, the Dodge Charger came to a rest on University just north of the intersection at St. John in front of the Lafayette Consolidated Government building as the two suspect vehicles fled the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.