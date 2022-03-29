Video from 50-Car Pile-Up on Snowy Interstate in Pennsylvania

A video has emerged from the 50-car pile-up that happened Monday on an interstate in Pennsylvania.

According to reports, it was a snow squall that dusted up a portion of Interstate 81 in northeastern Pennsylvania that led to the fiery, fatal crash.

Initial reports by WNEP listed the injured as at least 20 and the number of dead as 3. Other news agencies are reporting that the death toll has climbed.

It is reported that at least 3 vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

Mike Moye via 6ABC Mike Moye via 6ABC loading...

Allow us to caution you: these videos contain severe crash scenes and, in at least one scene, a man is nearly taken out after he exited his vehicle.

As recently as Tuesday afternoon, a section of Interstate 81 northbound outside of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, remained closed as investigators worked to determine what happened and clean-up crews continued clearing the roadway.

According to WFZ, the death toll in the crash now stands at 5 and could rise, according to the local coroner.

Mike Moye via 6ABC Mike Moye via 6ABC loading...

The news source cited officials as saying that they've only cleared about 40% of the crash scene so far and that the total number of vehicles involved could be as high as 60.

Officials are urging people who are involved in crashes in situations like this to seek safe shelter well off of the roadway when they exit their vehicle.

Our thoughts are with the families of the injured and deceased.

Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix