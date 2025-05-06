CYPRESS, Texas (KPEL News) — After four years without building a new Supercenter, Walmart has chosen Cypress, Texas, as the launchpad for its next-generation ‘Store of the Future’—complete with digital shelves, fresh tortillas, and a built-in Dunkin’.

The chain has been working on revitalizing its store design and layout, and will include regional offerings for local flair. Those additions include a Hispanic bakery section and a fresh tortilla maker.

What’s New at This Location

The new construction is part of what Walmart is calling its "plan to build or convert more than 150 stores over the next several years as part of its long-term commitment to modernizing retail." The store appears to be revamping some long-standing sections while also offering new features.

One of those features appears to be more of a regional focus, with the store offering features such as a Hispanic bakery section and a fresh tortilla maker. It will also include a Dunkin' and a sushi station.

Familiar store sections like Home and Fashion are also getting a facelift and are set to be modernized.

What Makes It the “Store of the Future”

Part of what makes this Texas location what the company is calling a "store of the future" is the upgraded technological features, which include digital shelf labels and more app integration.

Digital shelf labels have been seen in other chains across the country, with companies using them to reflect price changes in real time based on availability and other factors. However, there are some concerns that they could force prices higher.

Walmart is also promising what it's calling "best-in-class pickup and delivery options — including Curbside Pickup, Fast Delivery (within 3 hours), Express Delivery (as soon as 30 minutes) and InHome — that allow customers to shop how and when they want, with the speed and convenience they deserve."

Walmart’s Bigger Plans

According to Walmart's publicly stated plans, this is just the first new Supercenter as part of a massive expansion of the chain's reach and offerings.

With a new, modern layout coming to the new Cypress location and remodelling occurring at other, established locations, the company is eyeing a more welcoming look. Along with domestic expansion, Walmart is looking at a $6 billion expansion into Mexico and Central America.

But even if you can't make it to your local Walmart for whatever reason to see the new look, you do have more options in the e-commerce space. Walmart is also expanding its app access and online capabilities.

Texas Relevance & Community Impact

Cypress, Texas will be playing the role of a test market for these new innovations. While stores across the country are being remodelled to match the aesthetic of the new location, Cypress will be a big key to seeing if the new formula works.

Based on reporting, it looks like the company is planning to keep a close eye on the community impact of the store. The impact on the local job market and the development of the Supercenter as a local shopping hub and not just a grocery store point to Walmart looking to expand what it brings to local communities like Cypress.