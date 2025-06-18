(KPEL-FM) Some residents of Louisiana and East Texas may struggle to answer this simple weather question. Granted, the answer will be different if you live in Lafayette, Louisiana, versus Lufkin, Texas. Or, if you begin your day in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, compared to Beaumont, Texas. Once you read the question, you'll understand why the distance of a hundred miles or so can make a difference.

The question is this: "When was the last day that it didn't rain where you live?" If I am reading the charts correctly, the last day without measurable precipitation at the Lafayette Regional Airport was Monday, June 9th. If that figure is correct, that means it has rained every day for the past nine days, and there are more storms in the forecast for this afternoon.

Oddly enough, that's not the "extreme" conditions that forecasters are asking us to tell you about. Now, before you start packing your hurricane kit and filling sandbags, we can tell you that this "extreme" weather won't arrive with a bang, it will sneak up on you and that's why it could be very dangerous for Louisiana, East Texas, and portions of 38 other states across the eastern half of the country.

It all starts with rising sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic Ocean. As the southerly winds blow across these above-average warm waters, they pick up moisture and bring that moisture with them as they sweep on shore across the Gulf South and the Eastern Seaboard.

What is "Extreme" Humidity?

If you slept through 6th-grade science, you might not be aware that warm air holds more moisture than colder air. This means with our warmer summer temperatures, the air "up there" will be very moist, and that will translate into extreme humidity readings over Louisiana and East Texas, with conditions getting worse as we approach the July 4th holiday.

Some of the long-range forecast models suggest a "heat dome" building over the eastern half of the country by next week, too. The graphic you see above is from the Weather Prediction Center of the National Weather Service. It's their Heat Risk Map. As you can see, it shows where higher-than-normal humidity readings are forecast across the nation.

How is High Heat and Extreme Humidity Dangerous?

This would mean above-average temperatures with extreme humidity readings. And if you've lived in the Gulf South for a summer or two, you know that means higher indices, also known as the "feels like" temperatures. And those "feels like" temperatures can cause serious medical issues for those who aren't prepared.

We realize it is summer, and it's supposed to be hot and it's supposed to be humid, but this could be a life-threatening weather event if all of the predictions of the model forecasts come to fruition. The bottom line is this. You know it's going to be hot. Expect it to be hotter. You know it's humid, expect it to be even muggier.

It might be a good idea now to change the filter in the air conditioner and have that AC system serviced. And if you're looking for some ideas on how to keep cool and not go broke paying for electricity, you might give these tips a look.