How an Obscene Tweet Caused Tesla to Move Headquarters to Texas

Get our free mobile app

If you have ever gotten your feelings hurt by something that someone has said about you or something you have worked hard on - you're not alone. Don't think that becoming rich and powerful will insulate you from that kind of disrespect either. In fact, the richest man in the world got his feelings hurt so bad by a California Democrat's mean Tweet - he's taking his toys and moving to Texas.

Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Of course, I'm talking about the head of Space X and Tesla: Elon Musk. According to Forbes real-time list of who's on top in terms of the world's billionaires - Mr. Musk is on top with a net worth of $203.5 billion. He's currently ahead of the the #2 richest person in the world (Amazon "executive chair" Jeff Bezos) by $14 billion.

According to Fox Business, Musk is moving is gigantic Tesla headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas for a number of reasons. During a press conference on Thursday, he cited affordability, space and convenience as part of the motivation to move the hub of Tesla's operations to the Lone Star State. The other part was a direct response to some of the push-back the company has been receiving on the west coast - some of it personally directed towards Musk.

A Tweet back in May of 2020 from California state Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez seems to have started the ball rolling. That message reportedly said: "F--k Elon Musk." In an effort to clarify her statement, Gonzalez condemned the billionaire businessman's handling of COVID-19 and the company's use of billions of dollars in government subsidies.

In a direct response to the Tweet, Musk answered the question raised by an article on the Tesla-centric website Tesmanian titled "Tesla Moved its HQ to Texas Following Explicit Offer from California Assemblywoman" with one word on Friday: "Exactly."

Musk says he hasn't pulled all operations out of California, but with the Tesla headquarters and Space X relocating to Texas - will it be long before the Golden State is Elon-free?

READ MORE: See how some companies are changing their businesses to combat COVID-19

Places We Need Most in Shreveport/Bossier City