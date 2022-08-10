Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22).

Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish

According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 1500 Block of Pitre Road in the Swords area in Melville.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive Hispanic female inside of a vehicle on Pitre Road.

As of now, information has not been released as to whether or not the vehicle belonged to the woman found inside.

From Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz -

Deputies located the body of Katherine Guerine sitting inside of a vehicle and was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner. An autopsy was ordered and the findings have not been completed at this time.

Until the autopsy is complete, an official cause of death is still unknown.

Guidroz says once the autopsy is complete the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will release more information including the cause of death.