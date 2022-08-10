Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead

Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead

Google Maps

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22).

Staff Photo
loading...

Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish

According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 1500 Block of Pitre Road in the Swords area in Melville.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive Hispanic female inside of a vehicle on Pitre Road.

As of now, information has not been released as to whether or not the vehicle belonged to the woman found inside.

Google Maps
loading...

 

From Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz -

Deputies located the body of Katherine Guerine sitting inside of a vehicle and was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner. An autopsy was ordered and the findings have not been completed at this time.

 

Until the autopsy is complete, an official cause of death is still unknown.

Guidroz says once the autopsy is complete the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will release more information including the cause of death.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: Bobby Guidroz, melville, st landry parish sheriff's office, St. Landry Parish
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top