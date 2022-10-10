World’s Hottest Candy Stolen in Texas – Thief Pays Price

The 'Lil Nitro' is described as the world's hottest gummy bear. It's really hot. It measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville heat scale. That’s 9 million!!

For those who remember the One Chip Challenge from a few years ago, that potato chip made with both the Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper came in at a measly 2 million Scoville heat units. I tried that chip. It was indescribably hot. I thought my head was going to explode.

Now we have this Lil Nitro Gummy Bear. And some kids thought it would be a good idea to stroll into a pharmacy in Odessa, Texas and swipe one of these gummy bears and give it a try.

The teenager didn’t get too far. Just minutes after stealing the candy and eating it, he ran back into the store suffering from the after consequences.

If you consider this USA made gummy bears heat. It is 900 times hotter than what you would find in a jalapeño and more than 5 times hotter than the dreaded Carolina Reaper. This gummy bear which sells for about $8 bucks comes with an ice pack to ease the pain after you consume it.

The owners of the store hope the young man has learned his lesson.

They do have video of the incident, but have not shared it because the boy is just 16.

