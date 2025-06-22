BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - One person is dead and five others are injured following a shooting near a nightclub in Baton Rouge early Sunday morning.

One Woman Dead, Five Hurt in Baton Rouge Nightclub Shooting

The Baton Rouge Advocate has reported that the dead person is a female. However, the name of that person has not yet been released to the public.

Get our free mobile app

The extent of the injuries to the five others is unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Body of Missing Texas Man Found in Pond Behind RV Park in Louisiana

Early Morning Fight Outside Club Escalates into Gunfire

WAFB television in Baton Rouge is reporting that the shooting happened around 1:30 am on Sunday at an after-hours spot in the 3500 block of S. Choctaw and Acadian.

Baton Rouge Police say it was a fight between two groups in a parking lot near the club that led to an apparent shootout.

Police Detain One Person Following Deadly Shooting Incident

Police say one male has been detained. No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.