2022 Eunice Mardi Gras Schedule

It's Mardi Gras week y'all and starting this weekend, Mardi Gras events explode all over South Louisiana. One of the most popular is the Eunice Mardi Gras celebration with tons of live music starting this Friday and going through Mardi Gras day on Tuesday, March 1st.

All the events and performances will take place in Downtown Eunice's historic district. We have your complete schedule of bands tapped to perform for the five-day event. Here ya go.

Friday, February 25th, 2022

7:00 pm Savoy Family Band

9:15 pm Pine Leaf Boys

BR Photo BR Photo loading...

Saturday, February 26th, 2022

10:30 am Open jam Session

1:30 pm Lakeview Playboys

3:00 pm Fred Charlie & The Acadiana Cajuns

5:00 pm Dylan Aucoin

7:00 pm Three Thirty Seven Band

10:00 pm Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin's Cajuns

Sunday, February 27th, 2022

10:00 am Ervin Frey & Cajun Prairie

12:30 pm Kegan Navarre & Louisiana Traditions

3:00 pm Brasos Huval School Of Music

Travis Matte (Photo provided by Travis Matte) Travis Matte (Photo provided by Travis Matte) loading...

Monday, February 28th, 2022

7:00 pm Bubba Hebert & The New Morse Playboys

9:00 pm Travis Matte & The Kingpins

Steve Riley (Photo provided by Steve Riley) Steve Riley (Photo provided by Steve Riley) loading...

Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 (Mardi Gras Day)

9:30 am Wallace Trahan & Rice & Gravy

11:00 am Ronnie Matthews & Throwdown

1:30 pm Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold

4:00 pm Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

6:00 pm Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

Geno Delafose (Facebook.com/Genodelafose) Geno Delafose (Facebook.com/Genodelafose) loading...

They will also have a children's parade on Sunday, February 27th at 3:00 pm and the Courir De Mardi Gras Parade at 4:00 pm on Mardi Gras day, March 1st.