Academy Teams With Whataburger: Whata-Clothing Line

What happens when you take a Texas-born franchise and team it up with a Texas-born sports and outdoors franchise? You get a collaboration we didn't know we needed, but secretly always wanted!

Academy is using their Magellan Outdoors line to produce Whataburger merch that we all now have to have. The new line features hats, boat shorts, fishing shirts, and long-sleeved sports shirts. The clothing line is said to only for a limited amount of time, so you might want to jump on the Academy website and order yours as soon as you can.

https://www.academy.com/shop-whataburger

Most of the fishing shirts go up to a 3X size, so you better believe I am going to catch one or two for my own collection. I did see an article from the Houston Chronicle that said if you spend over $20 on the merchandise in the store, you can get a free Whataburger table tent. I, like quite a few fans, may or may not have my own share of Whataburger table tents from a few nights at Whataburger. I won't say I stole them, I prefer to say they were taken with no intent to return.