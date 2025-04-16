BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A 3-year-old was injured in a shooting that took place in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred on North 26th Street near Laurel Street around 6:40 pm on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Neighbors on the scene said a car drove up and started shooting at a group.

The injured child was taken to a local hospital after the incident and is currently listed in critical condition.

READ MORE: 16 Student Visas Terminated in Louisiana By Trump Administration

No other information has been released about the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Baton Rouge Police Department Baton Rouge Police Department loading...

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.