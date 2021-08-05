Bomb Threat at Bossier Chuck-E-Cheese Ends in Arrest

A man is behind bars Thursday (8/5/21) after calling in a bomb threat at a Bossier business aimed at children. The threat was a combined robbery and bomb threat from a disgruntled employee at the Chuck-E-Cheese on Viking Drive in Bossier.

The call came in just before noon to 911 dispatch. A man called in claiming that a customer had forced their way in to the business, armed, with two children. Then stated he thinks these people may be armed with a bomb.

After sending several Bossier City Police Department units and the Bomb Squad to the location, they found all of the reports to be false. After interviews and an investigation by police they determined that employee, Matthew Serbanic had called in the reports. Serbanic did this after an altercation with management of the Chuck-E-Cheese and left the business angry.

Matthew Serbanic was detained when a Bossier patrol officer spotted him sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot across the street watching the events unfold.

43 year old Matthew Caleb Serbanic was arrested on a felony charge of Communicating False Information Of a Planned Arson as well as two misdemeanor charges of Criminal Mischief, and Giving False Report.

