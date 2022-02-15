Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office To Conduct DWI Checkpoint This Weekend

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that they will conduct a DWI checkpoint. It's all part of the national crackdown on the drunk driving campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

With all the Mardi Gras Ball's and other events in the Lake Charles and Parish wide area, the checkpoint is to ensure that the roadways are safe for drivers and passengers.

The checkpoint is set for this Friday, February 18th, 2022 somewhere in Calcasieu Parish. The checkpoint will take place Friday afternoon into the evening.

According to Kayla Vincent from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office,

This checkpoint will target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics, which has been proven to be very effective in discouraging citizens from driving while impaired and people are more likely to designate a driver when they know sobriety checkpoints are being conducted.

Getting a DWI can cost you a lot of money, jail time, and more. Make sure that if you are going to be out and about this Friday at a Mardi Gras Ball or a party and will be drinking, get yourself a designated driver.

There are also other resources to get home safely like UBER, LYFT, or a taxi too. Don't take the risk of getting on the road after drinking. You could hurt yourself or someone else.

Be safe and have fun doing whatever you have planned this weekend.