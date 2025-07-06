21 children confirmed dead, 11 Camp Mystic girls and a counselor still missing

KERR COUNTY, TX – The devastating flood that swept through Central Texas on the Fourth of July continues to claim lives as search and recovery efforts stretch into a fourth day. Kerr County officials confirmed Sunday morning that 59 people are now confirmed dead, including 21 children, in what has become one of the deadliest flooding events in Texas history.

Dozens remain unaccounted for, with officials focusing efforts on locating 11 young girls and one counselor still missing from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River that was heavily impacted by the flooding.

“Everyone in the community is hurting,” said Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice during a press briefing. “Keep everybody in your thoughts as we continue to navigate through this.”

Search area expands across the Hill Country

The massive search operation now includes hundreds of personnel from the Texas National Guard, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Texas Game Wardens, the Department of Public Safety, and even the U.S. Coast Guard. Helicopters, boats, and drones are being deployed across a wide area.

“We are seeing bodies recovered from all over,” Rice said. “We’ve broken the region into a grid, and teams are covering the entire area—not just the camps or the riverfront.”

Authorities have asked the public to avoid flying personal drones, which could interfere with ongoing aerial search and rescue efforts.

Community efforts and federal aid ramp up

As more than 800 people have been rescued since the flood began, Texans are stepping up through donation drives, volunteer support, and reunification efforts.

For parents searching for missing campers, Kerrville Emergency Management has established a reunification intake line at 830-258-1111. For all other missing persons, the public is urged to call 830-257-8181.

Flood struck fast—and hard

The disaster began just before sunrise Friday when the Guadalupe River surged more than 26 feet in just 45 minutes. The fast-moving wall of water wiped out cabins, homes, RVs, and entire camps across Kerrville, Hunt, and surrounding communities. Roads were washed out, and vehicles were carried downstream. In many cases, there was no time to escape.

“We know we get rains. We know the river rises. But nobody saw this coming,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. “It’s getting time now for the recovery—and that’s going to be a long, toilsome task.”

During a helicopter flyover, Kelly said he was heartbroken seeing rows of body bags at local funeral homes. He also noted that while the county had previously discussed implementing a river flood warning siren system, it was never fully developed due to funding concerns.

Governor declares Sunday a Day of Prayer

Governor Greg Abbott, who has coordinated with both state and federal officials, declared Sunday a Day of Prayer in honor of the victims and those still missing.

“I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines,” Abbott said in a statement.

Federal assistance is also flowing into the state after the disaster declaration signed by Abbott was honored by the federal government, allowing for broader aid and recovery funding.

Ongoing concerns and scrutiny

While emergency crews continue their round-the-clock efforts, local officials are now facing scrutiny about whether communities and youth camps received adequate warnings before the flood. The Hill Country’s Guadalupe River corridor is home to dozens of historic summer camps and vacation rentals, many of which were full due to the holiday.

“The forecast called for rain, and a flood watch was issued, but the speed and magnitude of this flood were unlike anything we’ve experienced,” one emergency official said. Flash flood warnings were activated only hours before the river overtook communities, leaving many asking if more could have been done sooner.

How to Help and Stay Informed

📞 Camper Reunification Line: 830-258-1111

📞 General Missing Persons Line: 830-257-8181

🌐 Follow updates & donation info: City of Kerrville Facebook Page