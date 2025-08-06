(Ville Platte, Louisiana) - A Ville Platte man was arrested after he allegedly tried setting fire to a unit at an elderly and disabled senior living apartment complex.

KLFY News 10 reports that William McBride, 56 of Ville Platte, has been charged with aggravated arson after fire officials responded to the apartment complex last Friday.

As firefighters arrived on the scene, tenants were evacuating the building, thanks to smoke alarms alerting them of the situation in the unit.

Once the fire was contained, an investigation into the fire was underway, and it was then that fire officials determined McBride had set the fire inside the complex.

The Ville Platte man was arrested for arson. News 10 reports that there's no news on whether a bond was set for McBride.

