Graves Vandalized At Dutch Cove Cemetery in Sulphur

Wayne Hardin

After taking severe damage due to Hurricane Laura, a few gravesites at Dutch Cove Cemetary have been vandalized. The cemetery is located in Carlyss just off of Global Drive. According to Carlyss native Wayne Hardin's Facebook post, the vandals destroyed three different graves since the recent restoration. The estimated damage to the sites is $3,000, and Hardin is hoping to raise that amount in order to get them restored yet again. He says that the Coroner's office is very capable of doing the work, but the funds are required before it can ever begin.

Wayne Hardin

If you would like to help get the graves restored, you can make a donation directly to Dutch Cove Cemetary located at 2843 East Bergstedt Road; Sulphur, Louisiana; 70665; attention Tom Bergstedt. Hardin also mentioned that you can drop off donations to Wayne and Layne's or Venmo to @Wayne-Hardin-2. All donations can stay anonymous. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident as well.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: featured
Categories: Crime, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top