Graves Vandalized At Dutch Cove Cemetery in Sulphur

After taking severe damage due to Hurricane Laura, a few gravesites at Dutch Cove Cemetary have been vandalized. The cemetery is located in Carlyss just off of Global Drive. According to Carlyss native Wayne Hardin's Facebook post, the vandals destroyed three different graves since the recent restoration. The estimated damage to the sites is $3,000, and Hardin is hoping to raise that amount in order to get them restored yet again. He says that the Coroner's office is very capable of doing the work, but the funds are required before it can ever begin.

Wayne Hardin

If you would like to help get the graves restored, you can make a donation directly to Dutch Cove Cemetary located at 2843 East Bergstedt Road; Sulphur, Louisiana; 70665; attention Tom Bergstedt. Hardin also mentioned that you can drop off donations to Wayne and Layne's or Venmo to @Wayne-Hardin-2. All donations can stay anonymous. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident as well.