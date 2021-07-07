A fire started in the back of a home on Bourque Road at around 11 o'clock Tuesday night had multiple fire departments responding to put out the blaze.

Judice Volunteer Fire Chief was the first person on the scene, and he found the woman who owns the home and the homeowner's pet was able to make it out of the blaze alive.

According to fire officials investigating the blaze, the fire moved from the back of the home to the front.

Lafayette Parish Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says that firefighters on the scene battled the blaze for an hour before it was finally extinguished. There was heavy damage to the home.

The woman says that she her some popping sounds outside of the bedroom window. When she looked out side it was evident that her patio was on fire. That's when she got out of the home and called 911.

Trahan says they think the fire started in several storage compartments outside on the patio. He adds they are still working to determine if the fire originated from the electricity under the patio is the source of the fire.

The home is located in the 400 block of Bourque Road. Trahan says as soon as they determine the official cause of the fire they will make the information available.

Photo courtesy of daphne-iBnNKsLxLd0-unsplash

Judice firefighters were on the scene first last night, and they were assisted by the following agencies:

Scott Fire Department

Lafayette Fire Department

Milton Fire Department

Youngsville Fire Department

Duson Fire Department

Carencro Fire Department

