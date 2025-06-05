(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Earlier this week, it was reported that an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Lafayette, and now police are saying what caused the collision.

The train, which did not have any passengers aboard it when the collision happened, struck a truck as it attempted to cross the railroad as the train was approaching.

According to News 15, based on evidence obtained at the scene, the Lafayette Police believe the driver of the truck attempted to cross the tracks as the train approached, which led to the crash in Lafayette on Tuesday, June 3, 2025..

No one working on the train was injured, but the driver of the truck did sustain moderate injuries and was taken to a Lafayette hospital.

The company that the truck driver works for assisted in cleaning up the debris at the crash site.

Police anticipate that the driver of the truck will be cited in this crash.

The collision happened during the afternoon commute at the 2300 block of SW Frontage Road late Tuesday afternoon.