(Alexandria, Louisiana) - Some sad news out of Rapides Parish, a 6-year-old kid has died after being hit in a crash.

WNTZ reports that the child died after the ATV on which it was riding failed to stop at a stop sign, and a vehicle hit it. The crash occurred Wednesday evening at Culpepper Road and North Boulevard.

Three other juveniles were hospitalized after the crash; a 4-year-old suffered minor injuries, while the 10 and 12-year-olds remain in critical condition. According to Alexandria Police, none of the kids were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Police and first responders worked tirelessly on the scene to stabilize and save the kids before they transported them to a nearby hospital.

READ MORE: Louisiana Medicaid Spending is Ballooning

READ MORE: Mattress Recall Announced, Some Sold in Louisiana

In the news report, the Alexandria Chief of Police, Chad Gremillion, issued the following statement about riding ATVs on roadways:

“Let me be clear: riding an ATV on city streets is illegal and a recipe for disaster,” he said. “These vehicles are not designed for road traffic, and the consequences can be tragic. I beg our community to quit putting innocent lives at risk.”

The crash involving the ATV and the vehicle remains under investigation, and our thoughts are with all involved in this fatal crash.