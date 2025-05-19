Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say Lafayette Sheriff's Narcotics Agents arrested a Lafayette man following an investigation.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a search was conducted in the 2100 block of West Willow Street on the evening of Thursday, May 15.

What Is Known About The Drug Arrest?

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti, agents executed a search warrant at the above address Thursday, where they recovered $5,000 in cash along with 4,635 grams of Crystal methamphetamine.

We are currently working to determine whether the address searched was for a business or a private residence.

What we have learned is that the total weight of all of the methamphetamine was just over 10 pounds.

Who Was Arrested?

According to officials, a 32-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges. The charges he was arrested for included the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Firearms by a Person Against Whom a Protective Order is Issued

Monies Derived from Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

In addition to the drugs and the firearm, Ponseti says narcotics agents also recovered a metal hydraulic brick press.

What Other Information Is Known?

Officials booked Lee Allen Gary into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

According to Ponseti, no other information will be given out now.

She adds that the case remains under investigation.

