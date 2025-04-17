(Lafayette, Louisiana) - A high school in Lafayette may not allow some seniors to walk with their classmates for graduation after they allegedly vandalized the school they're about to graduate from.

We previously reported here that Comeaux High School was broken into and vandalized by students, thus delaying the start of the school day, and now administrators are enforcing the rules.

KLFY News 10 reports that administrators are reviewing video surveillance from the school after it was vandalized. Those seniors seen on video will not be allowed to walk in the graduation ceremony in the weeks ahead.

As you would expect, some parents don't think it's right that their children are denied the walk that they've worked for throughout their educational career. However, the school and the school district have the right to not allow students to walk for graduation if they are found to have violated rules, like vandalizing school property.

We were told by a source that some of the participating students who vandalized Comeaux High trashed the campus and spread condiments throughout the school.

Some participating in the vandalism at the Lafayette Parish School were not seniors or students at the school.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow the story from Lafayette Parish and provide more details here as they become available.