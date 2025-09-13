(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say a man from Youngsville died in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 338 early Friday morning.

What Happened?

At around six o'clock on the morning of Friday, September 12, a truck being driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the centerline of Louisiana Highway 338 near Bonvillian Road.

Why the man's truck went off the roadway in Vermilion Parish is still being investigated.

What Caused the Deadly Collision?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque, with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police, the man's truck collided with another truck in the opposite lane, head-on.

Get our free mobile app

Truck Fire Erupts After Head-On Impact

When the head-on crash happened near Bonvillian Road, Bourque says officials with the investigators have determined that Levine's truck became engulfed in fire.

Bourque says they are investigating all aspects of the crash, but they do not know why he crossed the centerline of the highway or whether or not he was wearing a seat belt.

Victim Identified by Authorities

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Levine of Youngsville.

The man's injuries were so severe that he was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

A KPEL source says Levine used to be a deputy with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

READ MORE: INVESTIGATION ONGOING AFTER DEADLY LOUISIANA ROADWAY INCIDENT TAKES TEEN'S LIFE

READ MORE: LOUISIANA MAN TRAGICALLY DIES IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 90

Injured Driver Taken to Hospital

The driver of the other truck was wearing a seat belt. He was seriously injured, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigation and Toxicology Pending

As is standard in all serious and fatal crashes, routine toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and will be analyzed by a lab.

Bourque says the fatal crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.