(Austin, TX) Mega Millions has been a lottery favorite in the state of Texas since the game was first made available to players in 2003. Oddly enough, history was made in that drawing in December of that year. A Texas ticket didn't win the jackpot, but one did match five of the white ball numbers for a Match 5 Million jackpot win.

Texas is no stranger to big prizes from the Mega Millions game; recently, a ticket sold in Dallas for the January 24th drawing earned a prize of $2 million. And just a few days before that big win, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Boerne earned a prize of $40,000.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the estimated annuitized jackpot for Mega Millions was $80 million. If you won and opted for the cash payout, your prize would be an estimated $40.8 million. Here is how that drawing went down on Tuesday night.

To win the big money in Mega Millions, a player must match the numbers on five white balls numbered one through seventy and also match the Mega Ball, which is the gold ball and is numbered from one to twenty-five. In last night's game, no tickets sold across the "Megasphere" matched the numbers needed to win the big money.

After reviewing the data from last night's drawing, our sources at Mega Millions have revealed that the largest prize awarded by the game on Tuesday was for two tickets that earned $40,000. That was it. It was not a lucrative night to play Mega Millions, as far as jackpots were concerned, but we do have wins in Texas to tell you about.

What Were Tuesday's Mega Millions Lottery Numbers?

The numbers from Tuesday's Mega Millions were revealed to be:

16 17 43 46 58 Mega Ball 16

If you have a match of at least the Mega Ball, then you made money. According to our inside source at the Texas Lottery, 7,838 tickets were sold in Texas that turned a $5 ticket into a $10 win. 306 other tickets sold across the state had that same number match scenario, but the multiplier on their ticket was "10x," one of the new twists for the enhanced game; those tickets are worth $50 this morning.

The largest single prize won by a Texas ticket was $2,500. Two tickets earned that prize; both matched four white balls with a "4x" multiplier to claim the $2,500 win.

What Is Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot?

Tonight's opportunity for instant millions will come with the Powerball drawing. The top prize in that lottery game is estimated to be $65 million for the annuity, $29.9 million for the lump sum payout.

There will also be drawings tonight for Lotto Texas with Extra! and Texas Two-Step. Those games have jackpot amounts of $18 million and $325,000, respectively. Please remember you must be 21 to purchase.

And if you have a gambling problem, there is help available to you by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counseling are available to you at no charge. Good Luck.