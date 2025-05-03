(Austin, TX ) Since April 8, 2025, lottery players in Texas have been giving the "new" Mega Millions game a try. The game has been played in Texas since December 3rd of 2003. Texas-sold Mega Millions tickets have won 14 jackpots from that multi-state lottery game. The most recent was in October of last year when a ticket sold in Sugar Land, Texas, claimed a jackpot prize of over $409 million.

Meanwhile, the other multi-state lottery game played in Texas, Powerball, has only produced two jackpot winners. But Texas hasn't been playing Powerball for that long. The first Powerball tickets sold in Texas didn't happen until 2010.

Who Won Mega Millions on Friday Night?

Friday night, the multi-state Mega Millions game was drawing for a top prize of $80 million for the annuitized jackpot (estimated) or $36.4 million for the lump sum. I'm often asked why those totals are different. The annuity is paid out over 20 years, so the player also gets the interest that accrues during the payout period.

A lump sum win is just that. You take the money that is in the "pot" at the time of the drawing. There has been much debate over which one is the better choice. If you're looking to leave a legacy for future generations, the annuity might be the best choice.

But if you're older and don't care about leaving a legacy, then the lump sum might be your choice. But those certainly aren't the only considerations you should make should you be faced with the life-changing decision of just "how many million dollars do I need". Oh, what a problem to have.

I guess we need to find out if you are burdened with making that big money decision based on Friday's drawing, May 3, 2025. Here's the Mega Millions drawing from last night.

$80 million was on the line, and it appears as though that amount will stay put and grow for a few more days. Our source at Mega Millions confirmed that no tickets sold across the game's footprint matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize.

Last night's draw also failed to produce a Match 5 Million win around the Mega Millions universe. The largest prize that I saw from the overall winners was a top prize of $5,000. That's kind of weak, if you ask me. But that's the way the lottery balls bounce, right?

What Were the Mega Millions Lottery Numbers from Friday Night?

Speaking of bouncing lottery balls, here were the numbers that we saw bouncing out of the hopper in Friday's Mega Millions game.

14 37 40 41 68 Mega Ball 02

If you're holding a ticket that has a Mega Ball match or more, you'll want to enter those numbers at the Official Texas Lottery website. Not only can you confirm the amount of the prize that you've won, but you can also get details on when and where you can claim your prize.

The surprising stat I pulled from the Texas Mega Millions experience on Friday night was this: there were 563 tickets sold in the state that earned a prize with a "10x" multiplier on a Mega Ball match. That's a pretty nice windfall. The players spent $5 on their ticket, and they earned $50 for matching one number.

But despite all those "10x" wins, the largest single ticket payout for a Texas-sold ticket on Friday night was only $2,000. Now there were multiple $1,000 wins, but the top prize was a bit anaemic if you ask me for a typical Texas Mega Millions drawing.

What is the Powerball Jackpot for Saturday Night?

Your next chance at instant millions comes tonight in the Powerball drawing. The jackpot in that multi-state lottery game is $44 million, as that game is building its jackpot from a $167 million jackpot win last Saturday night.

The other draw game that takes place on Saturday night in Texas is Lotto Texas with Extra! That game currently boasts a top prize of $16.75 million. Oh, and some unfinished business from Thursday's Texas Lottery drawings, Texas Two-Step held a drawing on May 1st for a $200,000 top prize. There was no jackpot winner, so that game will bump up to $225,000 on Monday night.

What Time is the Powerball Drawing on Saturday Night?

The Powerball game will draw at 10 pm, Texas time. By rule, ticket sales for Powerball must cease at least one hour before the drawing, so keep that in mind if you're planning to play.

Remember that lottery games involve a risk of losing your money. If you have a gambling problem, seek help. It's out there and it's free if you dial 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the conversations are also confidential. Good Luck.