( Austin, Texas) The Texas Lottery has been quite busy printing checks and doling out cash over the past few weeks. The Austin, Texas-based lottery has confirmed big wins in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Plano, Paris, Sherman, and Weatherford, just to name a few. There are actually a lot more than that. But that' just over the past few months.

When it comes to the multi-state big money draw games, Texans are a bit more partial to Mega Millions than they are Powerball, but if Powerball keeps getting jackpot winners, we could see that trend turn in a hurry.

Saturday's Powerball was no exception. Once again, the ping pong balls dropped in such a way that a single ticket holder has gone from hard-working regular citizen to suddenly a millionaire. So, let's see just how those balls bounced for Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Our sources at Powerball did confirm a single ticket was sold for Saturday's drawing that matched all the numbers needed to claim the games top prize of $167.3 million. There were no Match 5 Million winners sold for Saturday but 10 tickets earned a prize of $50,000 and another three tickets opted for the Power Play in the Powerball game to triple their winnings to $150,000.

What Were Saturday's Powerball Lottery Numbers?

The numbers we saw rolling out of the hopper on Saturday were:

01 12 14 18 69 Powerball 02 Power Play x3

If you see a match on your ticket then you'll want to verify that ticket via the Official Texas Lottery website. That site allows you to enter multiple ticket numbers and confirm your winnings. If you do have a prize coming your way, the site can also direct you to the most efficient way to claim your prize.

Over 34,000 Powerball winners were sold in Texas for Saturday's drawing. Unfortunately, none of those winners was THE winner if you know what I mean. The largest prize earned by a Texas ticket on Saturday was $300, but 35 tickets earned that prize. Another 96 tickets had the same number match scenario as the $300 winners, but those folks did not opt for the Power Play.

Where Was the Winning Powerball Ticket Sold?

If you'd like to meet the latest Powerball millionaire you'd have to travel to Kentucky to do that. The Kentucky Lottery sent out a press release confirming that early this morning. However we do not know the exact point of purchase details at this time.

The other big draw games on Saturday night in Texas are Lotto Texas with Extra! and Texas Two-Step. Neither game produced a jackpot winner on Saturday, but there were some big wins, so do check your numbers.

The Lotto Texas with Extra! jackpot will be an estimated $15.75 million for its next drawing. The Texas Two-Step top prize will be an estimated $525,000 for that game's next draw.

Powerball will reset to its starting jackpot of $20 million for Monday's drawing. On Tuesday, Mega Millions will draw for an estimated jackpot of $70 million.

While it's fun to think about and dream of instant lottery riches, the reality is that most lottery tickets are losers. That means you could lose a lot of money if you don't play responsibly and within your means. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the services are offered at no charge to you. Good Luck.