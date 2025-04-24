(Austin, Texas) It seems as if a lot of Texas has been under the gun from Mother Nature for the past few days. There have been severe weather watches and warnings posted for many counties across the state. Some were still active as of late yesterday. Fortunately, we got the Texas Lottery drawings for Powerball, Lotto Texas with Extra! and Texas Two-Step handled last night without any interference from Mother Nature.

With any luck, and with great forecasting from the National Weather Service, we should be done with the severe storms across Texas for today. Although there is a swath of land from Amarillo down through Midland/Odessa that bears watching.

That means that those of you who played Powerball or any other lottery game in Texas last night should have no trouble getting to your nearest Texas Lottery Prize Redemption Office or lottery retailer to claim your winnings, depending on how large a prize you earned in Wednesday's Powerball game.

Here is how the drawing for April 23, 2025, played out in the Powerball game.

The life-changing jackpot on offer from Powerball was listed at $151.3 million. Our sources at Powerball have confirmed that no tickets sold across the game's footprint matched the numbers needed to claim that prize. So, the Powerball jackpot will be even higher when they draw again on Saturday night.

Our sources at the Texas Lottery have confirmed that there were 24,260 winning Powerball tickets sold in the state last night, where the ticket purchaser did not opt in for the Power Play. There were another 10,107 winners sold in the state, where players had their winnings doubled because of the Power Play. If you didn't see the numbers in the video, here's what we saw rolling out of the hopper in last night's Powerball drawing.

What Were Wednesday Night's Powerball Numbers?

15 44 63 66 69 Powerball 20 Power Play x2

The Texas Lottery says the largest prize earned by a state-sold Powerball ticket was $200. Twenty-three tickets sold for Wednesday's drawing earned that prize. We mentioned there was a million-dollar winner sold for Wednesday's Powerball; that ticket was purchased in Pennsylvania. So, no new Texas millionaire to tell you about, yet.

Wednesday's Lotto Texas with Extra! was for a top prize of $13.75 million. No ticket matched the numbers needed to claim that prize. However, three tickets were sold for Wednesday's Lotto Texas drawing, and the prize was $%,212 for matching five of the six Lotto numbers with the "Extra" function of the game invoked.

How Much is The Mega Millions Jackpot Now?

The Texas Two-Step Jackpot was listed at $225,000, and there was no jackpot winner confirmed for that game either. In fact, the largest Texas Two-Step prize won in Texas last night was $1,367.00. There were 10 tickets sold that had that number match scenario..

The Texas Lottery will take tonight off and then give you another chance to be an instant millionaire with the Mega Millions game. That drawing will be held on Friday night, the top prize in the newly "enhanced" Mega Millions game is listed at $60 million.

This will be the second drawing for "enhanced" Mega Millions since the game had a jackpot winner this past Friday night.