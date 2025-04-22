Texas Lottery Confirms Two Big Money Winners in Monday’s Powerball Drawing

AUSTIN, TX (KPEL-FM) - The Powerball drawing held on Monday night (April 21) proved to be quite the windfall for two Lottery players in the great state of Texas.

Lottery players from Beaumont to El Paso, Austin to Dallas, and all points in between were hoping to secure the top prize of $139 million.

And while no one did that, a couple of folks in Texas have walked away with nice paydays. One scored $150,000 while another player won $50,000.

Those two players matched four of the five white balls along with the red Powerball. (One of the players had the multiplier on, hence, the bigger prize.) They were each only missing one number to take home the top prize. Still, a nice day for them, no doubt.

$213 Million Powerball Jackpot Has Mystery Winner

What were the winning Powerball numbers for Monday, April 21, 2025?emil

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, March 15, 2025, were as follows:

4 - 33 - 45 - 46 - 51 - 25 (Red Powerball)

How many Powerball winners total were there in Texas for the Monday, April 21, 2025, drawing?

All in total, in the state of Texas, there were 19,303 winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing. The breakdown of some of the bigger winners was as follows:

$150,000 - 1 Winner

$50,000 - 1 Winner

$300 - 16 Winners

$100 - 42 Winners

The rest of the Powerball winners in Texas consisted of amounts between $4 and $21.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing in the Powerball will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2025, and the estimated annuitized jackpot will be $151 million ($69.3 million cash value).

To learn more about playing Powerball, visit Powerball.com.

MegaMillions

What about the Mega Millions jackpot?

That amount is getting pretty hefty, too. The last drawing on Friday, April 18, 2025, yielded no jackpot winner, and the next drawing on Tuesday, April 22, will see a jackpot of $50 million ($22.4 million cash).

For more info on the Mega Millions drawing, visit MegaMillions.com.