(Austin, Texas) Officials with the Texas Lottery in Austin have confirmed that a single ticket sold for Friday night's multi-state Mega Millions lottery game has matched the numbers needed to win the game's jackpot prize. According to Mega Millions and the Texas Lottery, the top prize in Saturday's drawing was $112 million.

This jackpot win marks the first top prize payout for the multi-state lottery game since wholesale changes were made to it on April 8th. The new Mega Millions format costs more per ticket to play, but so far, it has delivered on its promise to make more winners with bigger prizes.

In a press release from last week, Mega Millions game officials suggested that prize payouts were about five times more than they would have been under the game's old format. The two major changes in the Mega Millions game are that the ticket price jumped from $2 or $3 with a Megaplier to $5 per ticket and that each ticket comes with a multiplier that could be anywhere from "2x" to "10x."

Here is the way the drawing for April 18, 2025, played out.

Based on data from the Texas Lottery we have learned that more than 20,000 tickets sold in Texas earned either $10 or $15 on their lottery investment. There were 421 tickets that hit the minimum number match scenario, the Megaball, and earned $50 because of a 10x multiplier.

If you'd like to check your numbers, here is what we saw rolling out of the hopper during Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

05 13 15 17 28 Megaball 01

If your ticket shows a match, you need to visit the official Texas Lottery Website to verify your winnings. You can do that by entering your ticket numbers on the site. The site automatically calculates your prize and can offer information on the most efficient way for you to get your cash.

Our sources at the Texas Lottery have confirmed that the largest prize won by a Texas ticket was a payout of $20,000. Two tickets sold in Texas had that same number match scenario, but one had a 2x multiplier while the other did not. Meanwhile, our sources at Mega Millions have confirmed that the jackpot winner was sold in Ohio. Mega Millions officials say the Ohio ticket is worth $112 million this morning. We are still gathering details on the exact point of purchase.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday night. The game's new "reset amount" has been changed from $20 million to $50 million. That is another one of the changes that Mega Millions has made since switching to the new game format.

Tonight's Powerball is your next chance at instant millions. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $131 million for the annuity. If you happen to win and choose the cash payout, or what we call the "lump sum", you're looking at $60.1 million before the tax man shows up with his hand out.

The Texas Lottery will also hold drawings tonight in Lotto Texas with Extra and Texas Two-Step. The jackpots in those games are $13.75 million and $225,000, respectively. Please remember that lottery games come with a risk of losing money. If you can't afford to lose, then you can't afford to play. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counselling are at no charge to you or your family. Good Luck.