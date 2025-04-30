(Austin, TX) We are not about to start telling the Texas Lottery how to run their business. From the looks of things, our friends at the Texas Lottery home office in Austin are doing just fine. And based on Tuesday's Mega Millions Lottery results across Texas, the folks who play the game are really enjoying the ride.

MegaMillions via YouTube MegaMillions via YouTube loading...

A survey of lottery retailers in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Wichita Falls, Lufkin, Tyler, and Beaumont revealed that there is a renewed interest in the Mega Millions game since the game adopted a new format. That new format began on April 8th, and already the "enhanced" Mega Millions has created a jackpot winner.

Under the new Mega Millions rules, tickets cost $5, but there is no longer a need to pay extra to earn the benefit of a "multiplier option" for your winnings. That multiplier is assigned to your ticket at random and could range from 2x,3x,4x,5x, or 10x. So the opportunity to turn a $5 win into a $50 win is happening more often than it did under the old rules.

mega millions Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

What Were The Mega Millions Lottery Numbers From Last Night?

If you missed Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, here is how that played out.

Tuesday night, there was an estimated annuitized jackpot of $70 million on the line, and unfortunately, we can't report another jackpot win in Texas. In fact, no tickets sold for Tuesday's game matched the numbers needed to bring home the $70 million top prize.

READ MORE: Texas Lottery Confirms $167 Million Powerball Winner

READ MORE: Do You Have This $2 Bill? It's Worth $4,500 If You Do

There was a Match 5 Million winner sold in Virginia. A Match 5 Million win occurs when a player matches all of the white ball numbers but does not match the Mega Ball. And yes, if you do hit the Match 5, your prize will be subject to the multiplier on your ticket, so you could earn as much as $10 million. The Virginia ticket we mentioned actually earned a prize of $2 million thanks to the multiplier.

Texas Lottery, Facebook Texas Lottery, Facebook loading...

Our sources at the Texas Lottery confirmed that over 17,000 tickets sold in the state earned prizes that were multiplied in last night's drawing. If you'd like to check your numbers and see if you were one of the many winners, here's what we saw rolling out of the hopper on Tuesday night.

16 33 40 51 57 Mega Ball 10

If the ticket you're holding matches at least one of those numbers, you'll want to visit the Official Texas Lottery website to verify your ticket. You can enter multiple ticket numbers on the site, and it will calculate your total prize winnings if you're extra lucky. The site also has information on how to claim your winnings.

Powerball Reaches $1.2B, Third Largest Jackpot Ever Getty Images loading...

How Much is Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot will continue to climb, and when the game is drawn again on Friday night, the annuitized prize is expected to be at least $80 million. Meanwhile, tonight's Powerball lottery features a top prize of $30 million. That game had a jackpot winner less than a week ago; the top prize in that drawing was $176 million, and the winning ticket was sold in Kentucky.

There will also be drawings tonight for Lotto Texas with Extra! and for Texas Two-Step. Incidentally, Texas Two-Step got a $525,000 winner on Monday night. Actually, the prize will be split between two winners. One winning ticket was sold in Sugar Land, Texas, at the TimeWise Food Store. The other winner was sold in Fairfield, Texas, at the Love's Travel Stop on I-45.

4 Click on Detroit Local 4 WDIV via YouTube 4 Click on Detroit Local 4 WDIV via YouTube loading...

Where Can I Find Help With a Gambling Problem?

Please note that lottery games do involve a risk of losing money. If you can't afford to lose, you can't afford to play. If you need help with a gambling problem, it is available at no cost to you or your family. Dial 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are free. Good Luck. If you need us to light a candle for you, we will.