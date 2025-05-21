(Austin, TX) Based on information we're getting from the Texas Lottery and the Mega Millions Lottery, it was a good night to play Mega Millions in the Lone Star State. That's because not one, but two tickets sold in Texas missed claiming the Mega Millions top prize of $139 million by just one number. Needless to say, I bet one if not both of those ticket holders are waking up wishing Mega Millions had similar rules as the game horseshoes, you know, where "close counts".

But close does not count in the games of the Texas Lottery and the multi-state jackpot game Mega Millions either. So, let's review last night's drawing and give you the chance to check your numbers because we have confirmed that state-sold tickets did earn the third and fourth-highest prizes awarded in Tuesday's drawing.

Speaking of that drawing, here's how the Mega Millions balls bounced for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The estimated jackpot prize for the annuitized jackpot was $139 million. The lump sum or cash payout for the game was estimated to be $62.3 million. We can confirm through our sources at Mega Millions that no tickets sold for Tuesday's game matched the numbers needed to claim those jackpot prizes.

What Were The Mega Millions Numbers for Tuesday, May 20, 2025?

There were also no Match 5 Million winners across the Mega Millions footprint either, but several tickets, including two sold in Texas, matched four of the five white balls and the gold Mega Ball. Here's how those numbers rolled out of the hopper last night.

18 30 33 55 64 Mega Ball 11

Eight tickets sold across the Mega Millions footprint had the number match scenario of four white balls and the Mega Ball four of those tickets had their prize multiplied by two, there was one each multiplied by three and five respectively and two tickets had the match scenario and a multiplier of 4 for a total win of $40,000.

As of this report, the Texas Lottery had confirmed a Mega Millions win of $10,000 in last night's drawing and a win of $20,000 in the same drawing. All in all, the Texas Lottery confirmed that over 21,000 tickets sold for Mega Millions on Tuesday returned a payback to the ticket purchasers.

What Is The Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night?

Meanwhile, tonight's Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $146 million. The Texas Lottery will also hold drawings for Lotto Texas with Extra!. That game currently has a jackpot prize of $22 million.

Please remember that lottery games do not guarantee prize winnings; most lottery tickets purchased result in a loss of money. So, there is a risk. If you feel you have a gambling problem, help is available by dialing 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counseling are offered at no charge to you or your family. Good Luck.