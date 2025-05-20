(KPEL-FM) It's called America's Favorite Jackpot Game, and in Texas, we have been playing Powerball via the Texas Lottery since January 31, 2010. A Texas sold ticket earned the first Powerball jackpot for the state back in 2013 when a single ticket took home a prize of $40 million. That ticket was sold in Bells, Texas, at the Lone Star Food Store.

USA Mega via YouTube USA Mega via YouTube loading...

Since then, the most recent big money Powerball jackpot that has been won in Texas was won by ticket sold in Princeton, Texas. That ticket attributed to the TL Managment Trust earned a prize of $564 million. So, big ticket wins on the Powerball game are possible in Texas.

Here's how last night's Powerball drawing played out as we search for Texas's next jackpot win.

As you can see in the video above hose Laura Johnson is offering another "life-changing" jackpot to Powerball players. All they have to do is match five of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball to win an estimated top prize of $135.1 million.

READ MORE: Texas Lottery Confirms Multiple Winners on Wednesday

READ MORE: These 8 Items are Banned on Texas Cruise Ships

The $135.1 million was the estimate for the annuitized jackpot; the lump sum or cash payout for Monday's Powerball was estimated to be $60.7 million. But that is actually a moot point since no tickets sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim the $135.1 million top prize.

There were no Match 5 Million winners sold either. Only 10 tickets across the Powerball footprint earned a prize of more than $200. Okay, all 10 of those tickets did win $50,000, so it's worth it for us to check numbers.

Texas Lottery, Facebook Texas Lottery, Facebook loading...

What Were The Powerball Numbers on Monday, May 19?

Here are the Powerball numbers, as reported to us, for May 19, 2025.

13 14 37 50 60 Powerball 11 Power Play x2

The prize payouts in Texas were rather abysmal for a Powerball drawing, if you ask me. The top prize won in the state was only $200, and only ten tickets of some 21,000 winners sold earned that prize.

Get our free mobile app

Maybe a poor Powerball on Monday means a historic Mega Millions win on Tuesday? A jackpot win on a Texas-sold ticket for Mega Millions tonight would be the 16th Mega Millions jackpot win for a state-sold ticket.

mega millions Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

How Much is the Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday, May 20?

Incidentally, if you have not tried the new Mega Millions format, it is paying well. According to the Mega Millions folks, prize payouts on non-jackpot prizes are up 300% since the game adjusted its manner of play back in April.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing your money. If you have a gambling problem, there is help available, and it won't cost you anything. Just dial 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counseling are free for you and your family. Good Luck.