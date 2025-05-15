(Slidell, Louisiana) - A motorcyclist in Louisiana is lucky to be alive after he hit a building at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Slidell Police Department posted photos from the scene, and as you'll see in the photos below, quite a bit of damage was done to the building.

However, according to the police department, the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The social media post by the Slidell Police Department did not state what caused the bike to crash into the building, but you can see that a portion of a wall was pushed in, and amazingly, the bike didn't go through the wall.

While there was damage done to the building in the incident, it could have been much worse, and we're just glad that the motorcyclist will be okay and he lives to ride another day.

Here's a look at the DMV building after the accident in Slidell. We'll hold off on the license or permit jokes here.

