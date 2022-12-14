NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to help those displaced by the destructive storms in the area.

Earlier today, Captain Leland Lasiter with the New Iberia Police Department gave an update.

"At least two tornadoes have touched down in New Iberia," he confirmed.

He also explained that, at this time, multiple agencies are working together to assist in rescue efforts.

"We do have Acadian Ambulance, state police, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and our units," he said in the public statement. "Rescue efforts are underway."

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office also confirmed that they are receiving help from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, and have set up a command post at New Iberia Senior High School (NISH) for those who have been displaced due to their home being damaged in the storm.

"This is an active situation, and we ask that everyone continue to shelter in place," IPSO said in a statement. "Check on your neighbors and loved ones."

The worst of the storm system appears to have moved through New Ibera, allowing those agencies a chance to work to help those who have been affected.

Credit: WeatherBug radar (as of 12:15 p.m. on December 14)

