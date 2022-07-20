Reports say that a 25-year-old pizza delivery man ran directly into the flames of a burning house in order to save the lives of five children. Video shows the heroic man running out of the house with a young girl in his arms all while suffering from serious injuries.

According to reports, a pizza delivery man was driving down a street in Lafayette, Indiana when he noticed a house engulfed in flames. As the man, 25-year old Nicholas Bostic, pulled up to the home, he observed that no emergency response vehicles were on the scene yet.

This is when Bostic jumped into action.

The pizza delivery man reportedly ran into the burning house and began shouting out to see if anyone was inside. When he heard no response, he decided to walk through the house after feeling as though there may still be people inside.

After walking up the stairs of the home, Bostic found four children. Their ages reportedly ranged from one to eighteen years old. Bostic woke the sleeping children and they all ran to safety, per reports.

Once everyone was outside, the children informed Bostic that there was a 6-year-old child still inside the burning house. Reports say that Bostic ran back into home without having any clue as to where the child may be. He shouted for the child and checked under beds as the smoke and flames got more intense.

According to the report from TMZ, Bostic eventually found the child downstairs but there was a problem. The black smoke was so thick that the pizza delivery man could not see the door of the home. So what did he do?

The man ran back upstairs and jumped from the second-floor window with the child in his arms. Reports add that the man made sure to land on his side as to not hurt the 6-year-old.

While the child was not injured, Bostic suffered from severe smoke inhalation and also incurred a major cut on his arm. Bodycam footage shows first-responders applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The heroic actions of the 25-year-old pizza delivery man were all captured on the bodycams of the first responders.

See the intense video shared by @TMZ on Twitter below.

The report adds that Bostic's cousin has launched a GoFundMe page, which at the time of this posting is approaching $300,000 in donations. The funds will be used to assist Bostic as he continues to recover from his injuries in the hospital.

To me, this is much more than a "right place at the right time" situation. This is a young man who went out of his way to face the ultimate danger in order to save the lives of others. The fact that the lives he saved just so happened to be those of children makes his actions all the more heroic.

I think I can speak for everyone by saying thank you, Mr. Bostic. You are a true hero!