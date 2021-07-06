Part of a house was burned in the city of Scott after already used fireworks were placed in a plastic trash bin at the end of the evening. The fireworks slowly smoldered over time to ignite the fire.

Scott Fire officials told our news partners at KATC that one fire fighter was injured, but none of the family members were hurt. They were all able to get out of the home when they smelled smoke.

Officials say that there was major damage to the attic of the home, and there is minor damage to the living room. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says their firefighters were able to get into the attic and quickly put out the blaze.

Lafayette fire investigators came to the scene. They say the fire was accidental in nature. The fire went up the side wall of the outside of the home, then it spread to the attic. Investigators say that improper disposal of the fireworks began the chain of events.

All of this happened at around 12:30 a.m. on July 5th.

In addition to firefighters from Scott, firefighters from Duson and Carencro came to the scene to help with the fire.

The home is in the 200 block of Country Living Drive.