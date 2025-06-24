(Austin, TX) Once again, the check-writing machine at the Texas Lottery office in Austin will assume the role of MVP as far as lottery players with the Texas Lottery are concerned. Based on the results of Monday's Powerball drawing, there will be quite a few prizes handed out. No, not all of them need to be paid by a check, but there is going to be one check with a lot of zeroes on it issued by the lottery before all is said and done.

As far as total Texas Powerball winners are concerned, the Texas Lottery has confirmed that 17,107 tickets sold for Monday's Powerball returned a prize to the individual who purchased them. Of those 17,701 winners, 7,190 had their prize tripled thanks to the Power Play option in the Powerball game.

According to the Texas Lottery, prize amounts from Monday's drawing ranged from a return of $4 on the low end to the state's biggest prize on Monday, which was a payout of $50,000.

Here is how Monday's drawing unfolded:

The top prize in last night's Powerball was listed at $129.1 million, the lump sum or cash payout was projected to be $58.1 million, but that's all speculation because no ticket sold for Monday's game matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize.

There were no Match 5 Million winners sold for Monday night, and only one ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball with the Power Play option turned on to claim the game's largest payout on Monday of $150,000.

So that means a Texas-sold ticket claimed the second-largest prize paid out for Monday's drawing. There were five other tickets that had the same number match scenario of four white balls and the Powerball, too. Each ticket is worth $50,000 this morning.

Here are the numbers from the June 23, 2025, Powerball drawing:

05 25 42 44 65 Powerball 20 Power Play x3

The next time they draw for a Powerball jackpot will be on Wednesday night. The estimated annuitized jackpot amount is $140 million. The cash payout prize on that jackpot is estimated to be $63 million.

Your next chance at instant millions happens tonight with Mega Millions. The jackpot in that multi-state lottery game is estimated to be $326 million with a lump sum payout of $145.7 million.

Please remember that all lottery games require a risk of losing money. So please play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Good Luck.