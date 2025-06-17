(Austin, TX) The Texas Lottery is probably going to be asking us "what kind of crystal ball we use" after we told you, after Saturday night's Powerball drawing, precisely when the next big jackpot win would come in the Texas Lottery's big money draw games.

And like we know, the wildflowers will bloom near Austin, the chili will be amazing at Terlingua, and the Cowboys will blow it in Dallas. It was an easy prediction this morning that we would be telling you about a jackpot win in which a Texas-sold ticket would be claiming a prize of $825,000.

What Was the Powerball Jackpot on Monday Night?

I just wish a certain Powerball player from Monday's drawing had listened to my frequent narratives extolling the virtues of spending the extra buck for Power Play in the Powerball game. If they had, they'd be contemplating what to do with a quarter of a million dollars instead of only having $50,000 to play with.

Speaking of Powerball, let's take a look at Monday's drawing.

As you can see in the video from Powerball, the jackpot amount for Monday, June 16, 2025, was $90.2 million. That was for the annuitized jackpot, and unfortunately, no ticket was sold for last night's game that matched the numbers needed to earn that prize.

There were no Match 5 Million winners sold for last night's game either. But our sources at the Texas Lottery did confirm that a Texas-sold ticket had the same number match scenario as the game's largest prize winner on Monday, except the Texas player did not choose to add Power Play to their ticket.

From what we've learned via our Powerball insiders, three tickets, including a ticket sold in Texas, matched four of five white balls with the red Powerball for a $50,000 win. Two other tickets sold around the Powerball footprint also had that same number scenario, but they chose to use Power Play on their ticket, so with the "x3" multiplier in last night's game, their prize was boosted to $250,000.

What Were Monday's Powerball Lottery Numbers?

By the way, $50,000 wasn't the largest lottery win in Texas last night, but we'll get to that in a second. Here are Monday's Powerball numbers:

17 21 23 27 52 Powerball 19 Power Play x3

If you have matches and want to confirm your prize, you can do that via the Official Texas Lottery website.

Shocking Prediction: Texas Lottery Expert Predicts Huge Win Correctly

The bigger win in the Texas Lottery on Monday came in the game we told you to play. Seriously, we laid it out for you. Here is a quote from an article we wrote following last Saturday's drawing,

If I had some discretionary income that I could use for a lottery ticket on Monday night, Texas Two-Step would be the game I would play. Don't be surprised if we're reporting on a winner in that game Tuesday morning.

You can credit that glimpse into your lottery future to me, a functioning Lotologist with more than a decade of experience watching ping pong balls bounce. Here is the article, if you want to verify my words.

Texas Two-Step did make a big winner on Monday and I'd like to think the individual who purchased their ticket at Sam's $ Saver on Holliday Street in Wichita Falls, Texas read my words and paid attention. Okay, maybe they just took a flyer and got lucky. Such is the way of the lottery.

Texas Two-Step will now reset to $200,000 for Thursday's drawing in that game. Powerball, since there was no jackpot winner will up its ante to an estimated jackpot prize of $101 million on Wednesday. And Lotto Texas with Extra! which also drew on Monday but got no jackpot winner will play for a Wednesday jackpot of $28.75 million.

By the way Lotto Texas with Extra! did produce a single ticket winner of a $14,679 prize on Monday night. There were three other tickets that earned the "5 of 6" match prize of $4,679. The difference between the two jackpot prizes was because of the "Extra!" function of the game.

How Much is the Mega Millions Jackpot for Tuesday's Drawing?

Mega Millions is the big game tonight. That game has not had a winner since April 18 of this year when a ticket sold in Ohio earned the game's jackpot prize of $112 million. Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $280 million.

If you were wanting a prediction, I think we'll have a Mega Millions jackpot winner before July 4th, that means, based on our statistics and math that we use, we think the Mega Millions game will have a winner within the next five drawings. Don't say we didn't give you a hint. Not our actual crystal ball, but a very artistic one, nonetheless.

Please remember that lottery games are not games of skill, they are games of luck and chance. And the chances are quite high that you will lose your investment when you play a lottery game. Sometimes the desire to win gets out of hand and that's where problems ocurr.

If you have a gambling problem, help is available. It's free. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. That's one recommendation that we stand by and if I may put words in the mouths of the Texas Lottery and Powerball, they stand by it too. If you need help, get help. Good Luck.