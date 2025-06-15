(Austin, TX) The Texas Lottery has confirmed another Saturday night filled with Lone Star Luck as far as Texas Powerball players are concerned. The multi-state lottery game has once again produced a myriad of winners. We have unconfirmed reports of big wins in Dallas, Waco, Waxahachie, Abilene, and Big Springs, too.

Tyler Butler via Unsplash.com Tyler Butler via Unsplash.com loading...

We say "unconfirmed" because the Texas Lottery respects your privacy, and they won't tell anyone about your lottery wins of amounts over $1 million. But we do have our sources, and last night appeared to be quite lucrative in the Powerball.

How Much Was Saturday's Powerball Worth?

Saturday night's drawing was for an estimated $80.3 million for the annuitized jackpot or $36.3 million for the cash option. Here is how the drawing went down for Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Our sources at Powerball confirmed there were no tickets sold across the game's footprint that matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize. There was a Match 5 Million winner sold in Indiana. Those sources also revealed that the second-largest prize won in Saturday's game belonged to a ticket purchased in Texas.

Get our free mobile app

The big winner was one of 27,150 confirmed winning tickets in Texas that were sold for Saturday's Powerball game. Of those 27,000+ winners, about 40% of them had their prize winnings multiplied by the Power Play option in last night's drawing.

READ MORE: Major Cruise Line Pulls Ship From Popular Summer Port of Call

READ MORE: Rare Animal Captured on Texas Doorbell Video - Did You See It?

The Texas Lottery says there were actually two tickets sold in Texas that had the number match scenario of four white balls and the Powerball. One of those Texas tickets did not opt for Power Play, and they're entitled to a $50,000 prize. The other ticket with the same number match scenario opted for Power Play, and their prize is $150,000.

Powerball39 via YouTube Powerball39 via YouTube loading...

What Were Saturday's Powerball Lottery Numbers?

Here are the numbers that we saw bounce out of the hopper for Saturday's drawing.

04 06 09 23 39 Powerball 25 Power Play x3

If your ticket has numbers that match those numbers, you'll want to verify your big win by visiting the Official Texas Lottery Website. The Powerball jackpot will grow to an estimated $90 million for Monday's drawing. And because the jackpot is below $150 million, the game will include a chance at a "10x" multiplier for those who choose to add Power Play to their tickets.

Texas Lottery, Facebook Texas Lottery, Facebook loading...

Lotto Texas with Extra! "The Texas Original - Making Millionaires for Over 30 Years", that's how the Texas Lottery describes the game also held a drawing last night. The jackpot prize in the "made in Texas" classic game was an estimated $27.75 million.

Alas, we can't announce a big winner because there was none. But two tickets sold for Lotto Texas with Extra! used the "Extra!" function of the game to win a prize of $11,650 on Saturday night.

Alejandro Gara via Unsplash.com Alejandro Gara via Unsplash.com loading...

There were 14 other tickets sold for the game that had the same number match scenario, but they didn't invest in the "Extra!" so their prize was a "paltry" $1,650. Yes, that is sarcasm. If you ask me anytime you cash a ticket, it's a great win.

Lotto Texas with Extra! will draw again on Monday with an estimated top prize of $28 million. Also on the schedule for Monday night is a drawing for Texas Two-Step. The jackpot in Texas Two-Step is $825,000.

If I had some discretionary income that I could use for a lottery ticket on Monday night, Texas Two-Step would be the game I would play. Don't be surprised if we're reporting on a winner in that game Tuesday morning.

Erik Mclean via Unsplash.com Erik Mclean via Unsplash.com loading...

If you're waking up reading this on Sunday morning and you haven't picked up anything for your dad for Father's Day, the Texas Lottery has some really great scratch-off games that you could pick up on the way to his house to eat the food that he had to cook on his special day. Yes, I'm hoping my kids read this, and if your kids are like mine, over the age of 21, they could do that for you, too.

Please remember, lottery games are supposed to be "for fun". When your desire to play and win overshadows your better judgment, you need to seek help. If you have a gambling problem, help is available free of charge. Dial 1-800-GAMBLER. You'll be connected to compassionate, confidential advice and counseling. Good Luck.