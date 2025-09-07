PRIDE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his grandfather at their residence on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 6), deputies said.

Deadly Argument in Pride, Louisiana

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Crystal Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish and claimed the life of 79-year-old Danny Beck.

Get our free mobile app

Nicholas Smith, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies Detail How the Shooting Happened

The arrest report indicates that investigators believe the two men were engaged in a verbal argument over dinner inside the home. The altercation eventually continued into a bedroom, which is where the suspect allegedly grabbed a weapon and shot his grandfather.

READ MORE: Body Found in Lake Pontchartrain Identified as Louisiana Professor

Grandson Confesses After Shooting

EBRPSO said that Smith called 911and admitted to killing his grandfather after the incident, which took place around 3:30 pm on Saturday.

Documents also said Smith told police that Beck was not an imminent threat or in possession of any dangerous weapons at the time.

Suspect Charged and Booked

Smith has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.