Ronnie Milsap To Headline The Marshland Festival In Lake Charles

We made the big announcement this morning! Country music legend Ronnie Milsap is coming to Lake Charles and will headline the 2021 Marshland Festival Saturday night July 31st.

The Marshland festival is two great days of great music inside the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles on Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st.

Ronnie Milsap will be here for a great night of nostalgic music and take you back as you hear hit after hit. You will hear songs like Smoky Mountain Rain, Stranger In My House, Houston Solution, What a Difference You Made In My Life, Any Day Now, Daydreams About Night Things and many more.

Ronnie Milsap is a Grammy Award winner, Academy Of Country Music award winner, Billboard Award Winner, a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2014.

Dustin Sonnier will open up for Ronnie Milsap that evening at 9:00pm and Ronnie will hit the stage at 10:30pm that Saturday Night.

Here is the lineup for the 2021 Marshland Festival.

Friday, July 30th

5:00pm --Caden Gillard

6:00pm -- Casey Peveto

7:30pm -- Greg Blanchard

9:00pm -- Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition

10:30pm -- Wayne Toups

Saturday, July 31st

10:00am -- Louisiana Express

11:30am -- John Dale Hebert

12:30pm -- Charlie Wayne

2:00pm -- Steel Shot

3:30pm -- Johnny Jimenez

5:00pm -- Waters Edge

6:30pm -- Jamie Bergeron

8:00pm -- Parish County Line

9:00pm -- Dustin Sonnier

10:30pm -- Ronnie Milsap

Now that is a great lineup up of music for two straight days. Keep listening to Gator 99.5 to win weekend passes to go both days.