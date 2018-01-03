S Beadle Road Closed For 2 Weeks At Verot School Road
"When will the headache on Verot School Road be over??" is a question that I hear frequently, if only in my mind.
The widening of Verot School Road brings memories that hark back to the widening of Ambassador Caffery: do you remember THAT headache? The installation of the roundabout at 339 & 92? The Camellia project? The widening of Kaliste Saloom? They all brought headache and aggravation but, looking back, the convenience and safety improvements were well worth it.
So, let's put up with the headache and aggravation of the widening project for Verot School Road so that, hopefully soon, we'll be able to look back and say "It was worth it".
Enough of the editorial, let's get to the news, straight from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:
Lafayette, LA - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that South Beadle Road, at its intersection with LA 339 (Verot School Road) in Lafayette Parish, will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, January 17, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.
The closure is necessary for roadway construction related to the ongoing widening of LA 339 (Verot School Road) project.
The detour route will include Kaliste Saloom Road, Rue Louis XIV Boulevard, and LA 339 (Verot School Road). Detour signs will be posted.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
DOTD apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary work may cause.
I am certain that more closures will be happening in the coming months as the side roads are tied into the widening project. Let's just practice patience, courtesy and, above all, safety, as the crews work diligently to make our commute better.