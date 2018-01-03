Lafayette, LA - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that South Beadle Road, at its intersection with LA 339 (Verot School Road) in Lafayette Parish, will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, January 17, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for roadway construction related to the ongoing widening of LA 339 (Verot School Road) project.

The detour route will include Kaliste Saloom Road, Rue Louis XIV Boulevard, and LA 339 (Verot School Road). Detour signs will be posted.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

DOTD apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary work may cause.